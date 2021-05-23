Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Cleve (Bud) Vernon Calahan, 92, passed away at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on May 16, 2021. Dad was born in Yakima on May 12, 1929 to Fred and Eva (Miller) Calahan – the youngest of 12 children. After graduating from Wapato, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Treise, on September 16, 1948. They were happily married for 72 years, setting a beautiful example of dedication and love for their children and grandchildren. A special relationship with Shriners started at age 15 with a year’s stay in Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Dad lost his mom at 17, developing a special bond with his sister Edith as she assumed the role of his mom until he married. Dad had a strong work ethic as he always farmed while working a separate job. Dad worked 18 years at OK Tire Store in Wapato and was a lab technician at U & I Sugar Company in Toppenish until its closure. Dad loved Mom’s cooking and we always ate dinner together as a family while dad entertained us with lots of stories and jokes, laughter and love.
Dad loved to work on the farm, spend time at family activities, watch football, work puzzles, and travel. Dad and Mom traveled extensively throughout the United States. Highlights include visiting Canada and Ireland, as well as cruises to the Caribbean and Hawaii and several trips to Branson, Missouri.
Cleve was preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings (8 brothers and 3 sisters), their spouses, many in laws, nieces and nephews, and grandson Bryan Johnson. Cleve is survived by his loving wife Helen, 5 children – Diana Johnson, Rita (Michael) Baechler, Candy (Gene) Woodie, Kelly Porter and Greg Porter, and Scott (Reena) Calahan, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren – great-grandson Chazz Johnson (mom Chrissy), Michele Johnson (daughter Kelsy), Kimberly (Brian) King (daughter Charlotte and son Logan), Devin (Rainbo) Woodie (sons Boston and Bronx), Caitlyn Woodie, Ian (Ebe) Porter (daughter Matilda and son Leopold), Samantha (Blake) Reeves (daughter Reagan and son Ridge), Sareena (Zach) Wallace (son Wyatt and son-to-come), and Somer Calahan.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, with burial immediately following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
