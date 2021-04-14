Cleon Scholl, age 98, died on April 7, 2021 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima. Cleon was born on March 20, 1923 in Burley, Idaho to Earl and Edith Smith. She was the oldest of seven children. Her family moved several times in her younger years, ending in the Reecer Creek area of Ellensburg where she attended the Reecer Creek School through eighth grade, then graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1941. A few years after Cleon’s graduation, her family moved to the Sunnyside area where the family farmed for many years.
Cleon was a child of the Great Depression. She and her family, like so many others, were poor, moving often in pursuit of work. She learned the necessity of hard work, of frugality, of saving for a “rainy day,” of pulling together as a family living the concept of “one for all and all for one,” sharing with others the little you have and always optimistic that life will be better tomorrow. She sacrificed to make sure her children were able to have opportunities that she was never able to pursue. As a young mother, she became involved with the church to help give her family the foundation they would need for life’s challenges. Cleon was an active member of First Church of God in Ellensburg from the early 1940s until it disbanded a few years ago. Her faith was an important part of her life and she lived her faith in all the lives she touched.
Cleon married Louis Scholl in Ellensburg in November of 1941, living briefly in Ellensburg before moving to Seattle where Louis joined the war effort, assembling bombers for Boeing. After the war’s end, they spent several years in Buhl, Idaho where Louis worked with his brother Oran at Green Giant Canning Company. Later they moved back to Ellensburg and bought property in the Fairview district adjoining the family farm wehre Louis was raised. Louis built their new home where they lived for 65 years.
Cleon often worked outside the home to help support their growing family. She worked many years at Central Washington College of Education, now CWU, in the Student Union Building. She began busing dishes in the dining hall; she became cashier, then cook’s helper and served many years as head cook. She was very gregarious and loved those jobs because of constant contact with students. To this day, recipes are still used that were her “concoctions.”
After retirement, she loved daily walking up and down Lyons Road, usually joined by other women friends, conversing and solving the problems of the world, while enjoying each other’s company. Cleon enjoyed travel and new experiences, such as going to the ocean and spending time at their vacation property on Lake Cle Elum. Cleon and Louis were only days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary when Louis died at the age of 90 in 2011. After his death, Cleon decided that apartment living in Ellensburg was more attractive than continuing to live on the farm by herself. She lived in a lovely, spacious, balconied apartment at Hearthstone Senior Living facility. She enjoyed eight years there, visiting new and childhood friends and enjoying many social activities. Her warmth and chatty personality caused her to be a favorite, often asked by staff to help acclimate newcomers to the facility. As memory loss began to interfere with her daily life, she moved to Fieldstone Memory Care facility in Yakima where she was well treasured until her death.
Cleon’s family was ravaged by Huntington’s Chorea, a debilitating brain disease genetically linked to her father. Of seven siblings, Cleon and her youngest brother Eddie Smith were the only two who did not succumb to the disease.
Cleon was preceded in death by parents Earl and Edith Casperson Smith, her husband Louis Nelson Scholl, brothers Dean and Eddie, sisters Faye, Irene, Gail and Phyllis, and great-great-granddaughter Liam Denson. She is survived by her three children: Larry (Becky) Scholl of Yakima, Sandie Morfield of Ellensburg and Marlene (Michael) Sheely of Selah. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no funeral is planned at this time. A gathering will be announced at a later time to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee.
