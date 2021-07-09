Cleon A “Bud” Ham Jr. passed away on June 30, 2021. He was born July 24, 1941 in Covington, VA. Bud proudly served over 20 years and retired from the US Navy and settled in Selah, WA. After the Navy, he worked in circulation management and retired from the Yakima (WA) Herald newspaper, after which he and his wife, Pat, moved to Apache Junction, AZ.
Bud is survived by his daughter Michelle, son Jay, and grandchildren, Cameron, Dalton, Breanna and Ian, plus numerous great-grandchildren. Bud and Pat also had “adopted” daughters, Sylvia Crabtree and Melissa Adams. He has two surviving brothers (and their wives), Bobby and Goldie Ham, and Larry and Gail Ham, all living in Virginia. Bud had an abundance of friends through golf, his military and newspaper careers. He was always a joy to be around and a true and loyal friend to all. He and his smile and great attitude toward all will be greatly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known him.
Bud was preceded in death by his much beloved wife, Pat, and his parents, Cleon Sr. and Lucille Ham.
