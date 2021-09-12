Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Clemice went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Clemice was born on June 24, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Effie J. Hooks and Adline Hooks. The family moved to Yakima in 1946. Clemice attended Adams Elementary, Washington Middle School, and graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1962. She was an only child and had a love for children at a very young age. She often would help babysit the neighborhood kids.
She married Artrice Gordon in 1962; they had five children together. Raising the children kept her busy and she still managed to be a “mother” to many other kids. She also worked at Adams Elementary as a teacher’s aide, Del Monte cannery and Buttery’s grocery store where she made many friends. She had a beautiful smile and a personmality that drew others into her. Clemice later married Johnnie Brown on May 4, 1974. The couple had one daughter together but raised six kids together. The couple shared 18 years of love before Johnnie passed in 1991.
Clemice had so much love to give. She taught her family to love not only each other, but to show grace to others. Her personality is reflected in each of her children. She had many friends at Legends Casino, one of her favorite spots to hang out. To say that she had a positive impact on everyone she met would be an understatement. The love she gave was immeasurable. It’s fair to say everyone loved “Nanny.” She will be greatly missed by many.
Clemice is survived by her children, DeAngela Hooks, Beatrice (Bill) Butler, Kim (Cassie) Gordon, Michael (Naomi) Gordon, Anthony (Lisa) Gordon, Michelle (Kevin) Sykes, and Johnnie (Yolonda) Brown, Jr. She also had 11 grandchildren, Kandice Hooks, Naomi Gordon, Synthea (Anthony) Tafoya, Devin Sykes, Isaiah Gordon, Ava Gordon, Michael Gordon, Maliyah Gordon, Johnnie Brown III, Erik and Alexandria Gordon, several great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Adline Hooks, and her husband, Johnnie Brown.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 am, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will follow the Service at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
