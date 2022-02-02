Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Clayton “Ticc” Brown Jr., 38, was born into this world on August 9, 1983 in Yakima, WA to Irene Brown and Benson McClinton. On January 11, 2022 our hearts were broken when Clayton was tragically taken from us.
Clayton grew up on the Eastside of Yakima, WA, where he made many lifelong friends. Anyone who knew “Ticc” knew he loved his music and having fresh kicks on his feet. Clayton always looked out for the people he loved and was often referred to as “our protector” his absence will be felt by everyone that had the honor to know him. God now has another soldier in his army because Clayton kept God close to his heart. He was a son, grandson, father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend and he will be missed every day.
Clayton leaves behind his daughter, Myesha Brown and son, Keyweh Brown, his parents Irene Brown and Benson McClinton, brothers Patrick and DeMarcus, cousins Gina, Starkesha and Linda, aunt Rutha Mae, and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He is preceded by his Grandma Janie, Uncle John and Aunt Jean.
Shocked and angered at the unfairness and senselessness that took him from us. We seek to make sense of this, to understand the reason why this happened, as a family, as friends, and as a community. We express our sadness and we acknowledge our loss but we also remember this is not goodbye, this is not the end, this is just see you later, for his journey has just begun.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, also at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, with Burial to follow at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
