Clayton Charles Rayburn, 60, of Grandview, passed away on July 26, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
He was born on June 22, 1961 in Toppenish to John and Geraldine (Palmer) Rayburn. He was raised and educated in Grandview and attended Grandview High School. He worked as a welder for Paisley Machine Shop in Grandview, Kenasco Manufacturing in Prosser and retired from B&B Equipment in Prosser in 2015 due to health reasons.
Clayton loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fishing and enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was a member of the Prosser VFW and Prosser Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Prosser; son, Nathan Rayburn of Omak; daughter, Lilly Zink of Prosser; step-daughter, Desirae Zink of Kennewick; two step-sons, Luke Zink of Benton City and Josh Zink of Prosser; and five grandchildren, Andre Meher of Pasco, Sheldon Zink and Rayna Zink of Oregon, Adrian Zink of Prosser and Keaghan Cahill of Omak. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Schab of Prosser and Christine (Scott) Seyler of Olympia; nephew, Michael (Yvonne) Seyler of Puyallup; and four grand nieces, Lanie and Addison Graff and Alexia and Shannia Seyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geraldine Rayburn; his brother-in-law, John Schab; and nephew, Rob Graff.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Prosser Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 Friday, August 6th at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road in Yakima.
You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
