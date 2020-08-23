Valley Hills Funeral Home
Claudia Mae Kenney, was born on September 21, 1947 to Paul and Wanda Fritz. She went home peacefully to be with her beloved husband, Sam Kenney on August 19, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Claudia was a stay at home mom and a loving wife. She is survived by her three children: Tammy, Kevin and Trisha Kenney, as well as the many adopted children and grandchildren. All who have come in close contact with this woman will miss her dearly. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In