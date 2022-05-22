Valley Hills Funeral Home
Claude Dewayne Barnes (83) passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 17, 2022.
He was born May 10, 1939 in Mabton, Washington to Alpha and Veda Barnes.
After graduating from West Valley in 1957 he worked various jobs until he met the love of his life Anna R. Kyles on October 1, 1960. The two were married on March 17, 1961 and started a loving family.
He is survived by his sons Dennis D Barnes, wife Tammy (Smith) Barnes, David D Barnes, wife Renee (DeChance) Barnes and daughter Teresa (Barnes) Froehlich, husband Jerome A Froehlich; his grandchildren Chelsie A (Froehlich) Norvell, husband Kirtis G. Norvell, Ian N. Barnes, Brett J. Barnes and Jayden Shupe, Justin Barnes and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alpha and Veda Barnes, and his sisters Dolorez Mayes, Velda Waddington, Iris Belton, LaVerne Gisvold and Darlene Almendinger.
A viewing will be held May 25, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business lane Yakima) 3-7 pm. Funeral service will take place Thursday, May 26, 2022, same location starting at 12 pm, then burial will follow to Tahoma Cemetery. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
