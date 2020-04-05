Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Clarice Amy Miles of Selah, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 96.
Clarice was born to Walter and Mildred Harding on May 2, 1923. Clarice married the love of her life, Mike Miles, on March 15, 1941. They were married one day shy of 55 years, as Mike passed away March 14, 1996. In addition to her family, Clarice’s love was her yard. Clarice was able to live in her own home, on her own through the age of 95, where she worked in her yard nearly every day. For Clarice, it wasn’t just yard work, it was pure enjoyment. She was always ready for spring and warm temperatures so she could get right back to it, and as a result, Clarice’s yard was truly picturesque.
Though she’d never admit to it personally, another talent of Clarice’s was her cooking. Several of Clarice’s recipes continue to be family favorites and are still made often. A big hit was always her Christmas and Easter frosted sugar cookies, which her oldest daughter Michaeleen now carries on the tradition of making annually.
Clarice was also a talented seamstress who made several Selah Cheerleaders uniforms and wedding dresses over the years, all of which were made on a foot pedal powered treadle sewing machine. Clarice & Mike were very active and members of the Wenas Grange and then the Riverside Pomaona Grange when the Wenas Grange was dissolved. In 1996 at age 73, Clarice took on her husband Mike’s place volunteering for the Senior Environmental Corps serving at the Oak Creek Elk Feeding Station for several years. With Clarice’s gardening skills, she was also active with the Wenas Cemetery, and could always be found on volunteer cleanup days in the spring.
Clarice and Mike enjoyed camping and took in a lot of rodeos during those camping trips. If they weren’t at a rodeo you could probably find Clarice enjoying a book while Mike fished. And in the earlier years you would have seen them both exploring mountain roads on their Honda 50 motorcycles.
Survivors include Clarice’s 4 children and their families, Michaeleen (Ken) Spiller of Lacey, Jerry (Pam Posada) Miles of Selah, Linda (Walt) Harris of Sanger, CA, and Doug (Nancy) Miles of Gleed; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and her cat “Kitty.”
Clarice is preceded in death by her beloved husband Mike Miles, her parents Walter and Mildred Harding, brother Frank Harding, and sister Myrtle Daniels.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Wenas Cemetery Association (P.O. Box 423, Selah, WA 98942) or c/o Shaw & Sons.
Clarice’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Willow Springs Care facility for their compassionate and caring for Clarice these past 18 months.
Due to Covid-19, there will only be a private graveside service for immediate family. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
