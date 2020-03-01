Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clarence L. “Bud” Hall, 75 years old, passed away on February 21, 2020 at his home in Toppenish. He was born at Camp Shelby in Forrest County, Mississippi on December 17, 1944 to Benton Hall and Willie Calvin.
He graduated from Granger High School in 1965 and joined the Army right afterwards. After serving four years of active duty, he then continued his service for 20 additional years in the Army National Guard. Dad retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant. In May 1974 he met the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) John. On November 23, 1974 they were married in Sunnyside, WA.
Dad worked 37 years at Toppenish Community Hospital, retiring in 2011. He was a proud 47 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. During this time, he served in various positions at the local, district, and state offices.
He is survived by his wife Jackie of Toppenish; his children, John (Rosie) Hall of Selah, Angie (Carl) Moore of Yakima, and Les Hall of Las Vegas; brothers John (Linda) Hall, and David (Tess) Hall; sisters Barbra Shuck, Anna Patrick, Helen (Sky) Brown, and Anita Shimer; and several extended family and friends. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alison Moore of Yakima, Tiffany Trowbridge of North Dakota, Samantha Trowbridge of Arizona, Whitney Phillips of Texas, and Dillon Wentz of North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lewis Hall.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yakima Eagles on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM with full military honors, and a potluck to follow.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Memorial Hospice for their support and care. We would also like to express our gratitude to Heather Briggs of Toppenish for her time, help, and support to the family. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
