Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clarence A. Russell of Yakima, Washington, beloved Husband, Father, Dad, Daddy, Pop, Poppa, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle, and Great Uncle passed away at the age of 97 in Yakima at Cottage in the Meadow, August 29, 2021, following respiratory complications.
Clarence was born to Rose Anna Chapman in Glidden, Ashland County, Wisconsin, on May 17, 1924. He was adopted and raised by Ira O. Russell and Edna (Young) Russell in Hewitt, Minnesota. Both parents were nurses in Minnesota, where Edna died in a car accident while traveling to work. Ira married Hattie Mabel Fowler on May 17, 1955, in Hewitt, Minnesota.
At the age of seventeen, Clarence joined the United States Army and served in World War II. During the War, he was an armored tank driver, participated in the Normandy Invasion where he took part in the Saint Lowell breakthrough on July 19, 1944.
Clarence met and married his beloved wife Gertrude “Gert” Mary Albee, the Love of his life, on February 2, 1947, in Oroville, California, and moved to the Yakima Valley, made it their home, and raised their three children.
Clarence is survived by his three children, James Allan (Janet) Russell of Mesa, Arizona, Jerry Lee (Cheryl, deceased) Russell of Yakima, Washington, and Melody Lane (Jerry, deceased) Breding of Yakima, Washington, along with 12 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Dorenn) Russell, Cheri (Anthony) Lo Duca, Benjamin (Melissa) Russell, and Richard (Kira) Russell; Andrew (Mikal) Russell, Christopher (Tana) Russell, Kenneth (Andrea) Russell, and Jennifer de Leon; and Eric (Leanne) Breding, Jason Breding, Kassi (Tyler) Oberlander, and Jarrid Breding. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude, sister Irene, and brother Robert; daughter-in-law Cheryl Russell, and son-in-law Jerry Breding.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Linda James, caregiver for Clarence, for her devotion, tenderness, and care of Clarence in the final chapter of his life.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the family will be holding a private virtual Memorial Service honoring the life of Clarence on September 19, 2021, at 1:30 PM. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in