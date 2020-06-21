Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clara Ruth (Hiebert) Jones, 87, of Yakima ended her journey to heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born in Wolverton, Minnesota on April 19, 1933. Her family traveled in a wagon train to Antioch, CA in 1942 and later to Washington. She settled with her family in Moxee in 1945. During her childhood, she was a hard worker and cared for over 100 children in the Moxee area. She also worked for many different hop and fruit farmers for many years, which is how she met her husband Glen Jones. They married in 1954 and enjoyed a life together for 60 years. They enjoyed many family gatherings, and she treasured visits with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be remembered for being a devoted mother and wife, who shared many stories and meals with those she loved.
Clara is survived by her four children, Martha (Larry) Jaquins, Marian (Bob) Johnson, Mary (Mark) Chartier, and Mark (Kristina) Jones; her five grandchildren, Celina (Blake) Brennan, Larry (Amanda) Jaquins, Robbie (Nicole) Johnson, Douglas Chartier, and Sabrina Jones; and her five great-grandchildren, Kassie and Keegan Brennan, Noelle and Brynn Johnson, and Briella Chartier. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Calvin Jones; her parents, Cleva and Ida Hiebert; her brothers, Cecil, Clave, Carle, Clint, and Covey Hiebert; her sisters, Carol Butler, Celia Hiebert, and Cleta DenBeste; and great-grandson Nathaniel Johnson.
Clara’s immediate family will be engaging in a private funeral with the support of Brookside Funeral Home during this time of our current restrictions. They will be inviting others to join them in a celebration of her life at a later time. Clara will be laid to rest in Terrace Heights Memorial Park next to her husband, Glen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to Cottage in the Meadow Hospice Care in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
