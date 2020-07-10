Clara M. Girard

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clara Mae Cheetham was born January 29, 1933, in Conconully, WA and passed away at age 87 on July 7, 2020, from Vascular Dementia complications. Clara was raised in Washington living in Conconully, Peshastin, and Leavenworth before moving to Spokane during her senior year in high school. In Spokane, Clara worked as a waitress at Callahan’s Restaurant where she met her husband, Bill Girard, who was a cook. They married in 1953 and were a dynamic duo for 50 years until 2003 when Dad died. Bill and Clara had four children whom they chose to raise in Yakima: Paula, Jeff, Chris and Bob. All four still live in the area.
Clara was a truly wonderful, joyful person. She was a sweet lady who cared about everyone she met and that was reciprocated because she was dearly loved by her family, friends, and all of her children’s and grandchildren’s friends. She was genuine, tough, selfless, disciplined, loving, and when needed a little spicy! Clara spent most of her professional life as the credit manager at Standard Paint. She was good at her job and loved working with her many colleagues throughout the years. Her job also led her to join Credit Women International where she made another group of great friends. She and her credit women friends traveled to conferences, bowling tournaments, lunches, and many of these ladies became lifelong friends. A favorite destination was Reno, Nevada where Clara loved the slot machines and seemed to be pretty lucky. In her early retirement years, she worked part-time at Fresh Taste Meals. She loved being part of the Fresh Taste team and enjoyed all the wonderful owners and other employees.
Another huge part of Mom’s life was spent supporting her children in their sports. She was active in the Blue Marlins Swim Team supporting Paula and Jeff for 10 years of swim team. Clara and Bill became very active members of Yakima Youth Baseball as their three boys made their way through Little League and into the Yakima Beetles program. You could find one of the Girard boys playing Beetle Ball for 11 straight years. During those years, Bill helped build Stan Fox Stadium at Parker Field and together Bill and Clara ran the concession/souvenir stand for many years. Clara was a tireless worker for the Beetles. She would get her kids off to school, work all day, and go buy concession stand food/supplies during her lunch hour. After work she went right to the ballpark where she sold concessions, running in-and-out of the stands to watch her boys play ball. After the games, she’d clean up and close up the stand, head home, and sit at the kitchen table counting the money. Then the next day she’d do it all again! She never complained and in fact felt it was her privilege and obligation to be an active parent. Clara and Bill traveled to most of the Beetle away games and were happy to follow both Chris and Bob as they played on World Championship teams in the late 70’s, and loved following Jeff’s baseball career as a UW catcher. After the Girard boys finished playing Beetle Ball she continued to volunteer at the concession stand for several years. In 2013 Mom was thrilled to be inducted in the Yakima Beetles Hall of Fame.
Clara loved to travel and she and Bill traveled in their various motor homes all over the northwest. She also loved the beach and went to Hawaii every January. Australia, England, and Mexico were also favorite travel destinations. Mom also really enjoyed volunteering for Young Life and working in the Young Life booth at the fair for many years.
Clara’s last residence was in the Casa Royale Condo community. Clara’s kids would like to thank her many condo friends for caring for her and checking up on her as her dementia progressed. Mom’s niece, Glenda Neirman-McKenzie, held a very dear part of mom’s heart and was her cherished link to her parents and brothers. Special thanks to Julie Mullroy; her friend, swim buddy, and Hawaii buddy. Clara also had two wonderful caregivers: Lori Scott and Duvi Baez.
Clara is survived by her children: Paula Felton and husband John, Jeff Girard, Chris Girard and wife Debbie, Bob Girard and girlfriend Candi. Clara also adored her eight grandchildren: Jodi Mumford (Seann), Karly Malone (Brad), Brett Felton (Lachelle), Chasidy Simpson, Nicole Burrows (Jeff), Daniel Girard (Molly), Buck Girard, and Jack Girard. She also loved 12 great-grandchildren: Devin - 24, Khrissy - 24, Spencer - 22, Tyke - 17, Kallen - 15, Wyatt - 13, Aubrey - 11, Brynn - 4, Hayden - 3, Blake - 2, Reagan - 1, and Rylee - 1 month. Clara also had one great-great-grandson, Greyson - 4.
The family will delay Clara’s Celebration of Life until later this summer when Yakima is able to once again enjoy groups of people coming together safely to celebrate her life… perhaps a cocktail party with her beloved rosé wine. We lost a great lady! She had a “great ride” for 87 years and deserves to be celebrated properly!
In lieu of flowers or donations, please leave a remembrance at www.brooksidefuneral.com. We, her family, look forward to reading your special stories about our one-of-a-kind Mama, Grandma, and Great Grandma!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In