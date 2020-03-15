Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Clara Irene Johnson Weinbender, age 97, met her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Clara was born on February 12, 1923 in Sidney, Montana, the daughter of Louise (Christianson) and Ivar Yohanson. In 1941 Clara married the love of her life Henry Weinbender in Sidney, Montana. Clara and Henry moved to Sunnyside in the early 1940’s to operate a sugar beet farm and raise their five children, who all attended Sunnyside schools.
She is survived by her children Irene Roth of Toppenish, WA, Betty Visser of Sunnyside, WA, Henry Weinbender of Prosser, WA, Gloria Schwarz of Redmond, WA and Mary Murray of Sunnyside, WA. Clara had 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Clara’s husband, Henry Weinbender preceded her in death in December of 1987.
Viewing and visitation was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Private Family Graveside Service was at 10:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to honor Clara’s memory may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
