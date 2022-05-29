Clara Gray

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Clara Mae Gray was born in a log cabin in Union Gap, WA to Jim and Helen West on May 10, 1935. Clara went home to the Lord on May 24, 2022.
Clara’s love of horses began at an early age, as her parents had a racehorse they hauled to tracks throughout the country. When Clara and her brother, Jim, started school, the family settled in Yakima and later in Ahtanum. Clara spent every moment she could at her Grandpa Simpkins’ horse ranch in “Waptah,” as she called it. Clara loved being at the racetrack, working with and ponying the horses. Clara’s goal was to be a jockey like her mom, who was the first woman jockey in Washington State, but her mom nixed that dream before it came true.
In 1954, Clara married the love of her life, Julius Gray. They raised a blended family of five children. As grandchildren came along, their house was always open to them, along with friends and the neighborhood kids. Clara was full of fun, and she always had games, special projects, and activities for them to do. Clara did have rules though, and they all remember how their heads would spin after a clunk on the top of the head with her big “clonker” ring.
Clara worked for 25 years packing fruit. Upon retiring from packing fruit, Clara groomed dogs at West Valley Kennels, which she and Julius owned. Clara and Julius enjoyed spending their weekends camping, fishing, riding their horses, and spending time at the cabin they built five miles up the road in Wiley City. They eventually moved to the property and enjoyed raising birds, gardening, and enjoying life. They traveled to chicken shows all over, showing their Bantams. They also had a successful wood working business. Julius would build it and Clara would paint it.
After Julius passed away, Clara became active in the Ahtanum Pioneer Church. Clara had a green thumb and continued to grow amazing flowers. She also enjoyed crocheting and blessed so many organizations with her donations. Clara enjoyed reading, and she couldn’t stand losing at Scrabble on the computer.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Julius, parents, brother, daughter, Terry Lee, and stepdaughter, Debbie. Clara is survived by her children Don, Diane (Joe), Phil (Helen), and son-in-law, Robert (Carol), sister-in-law, Erma, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and great friend and neighbor of over 30 years, Joan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at Ahtanum Pioneer Church (8500 Ahtanum Road, Yakima, WA 98903).
In lieu of flowers, donations to Ahtanum Pioneer Church Ladies Ministry can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
