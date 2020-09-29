Cindy Sue Harris Koenig passed away on 9-22-20 in Yakima. She was born on 10-14-55 in Goldendale, WA. Cindy is survived by children Sam, Sulee (Elvis), and Judah (Andrea); grandchildren Audrey, Finn, Dylan, Cole, Avi, and Georgia; and sisters Gloria, Bessie and Laura. She was preceded in death by parents Chuck and Georgia Elaine Koenig, husband, James Curtis Harris, and sister, Georgia. Rest in peace, dear friend.
