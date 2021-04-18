Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Cindy R. Tangeman passed away April 3, 2021 at the age of 67, surrounded by her family at home by her side. She was born in Yakima on June 24, 1953 to William D. and Florence (Nogosek) Culver.
Cindy married the love of her life Scott Tangeman on April 26, 1980. She loved going to concerts, especially at the Gorge Amphitheater. The Oregon Coast was her favorite place to go on vacation. She was a huge Mariners fan to the true blue; she would watch every game and would at least attend 1 game a year in person.
She enjoyed spending time with the family especially for Christmas and Thanksgiving where we would all get together to play cards. She loved to decorate the house for all holidays, and she was talented when it came to remodeling projects around the house. Most of all she loved her family and closest friends.
She is survived by her husband Scott, daughter Shannon (Travis) McNeill, daughter Jennifer Tangeman, 3 grandchildren, Tyler McNeill, Taylor McNeill and Hailey McNeill, along with 3 great-grandchildren, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Arlene Schwarz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ASPAC, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Special thanks to North Star and Memorial Hospice Care for their wonderful care during her final weeks. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
