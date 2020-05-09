Cindy Crocker, age 58, of Yakima, passed away unexpectedly on May 5th, 2020. Cindy was born and raised in Yakima, WA to Ray and Jean Land. After finishing a brief year of school at Central Washington University, she found her way to California in the early ‘80s where she met her husband, Kenny.
Cindy moved back to the Yakima Valley to be closer to family in 1990 after learning she was pregnant with her daughter, Karli. Five years later she had Casey, completing the family of four. She enjoyed spending time with family in the mountains at Clear Lake and her favorite part was throwing a fresh caught trout in the skillet! Her family had a cabin in the San Juan Islands where she would spend most summers boating, fishing and crabbing. She loved time on the water and devouring fresh cracked crab.
After the passing of her husband Kenny in 2015, she was lucky to find love again when she met Dennis Kendig. They had the most fun going to Renaissance Fairs across the state dressed in full pirate attire.
Cindy’s grandbabies, Barrett & Brooke, were the light of her life and she enjoyed being the “silly” Grandma. She loved to be the “life of the party” and her family will miss her laughter and the way her smile would light up a room.
She is survived by her fiancé Dennis Kendig, daughter and son-in-law Karli & Jonathan Murphy, son Casey Crocker, mother Jean Land and significant other Gene Smith, sister and brother-in-law Diane & Eric Rouzee, niece Brooke Scott and nephews Kris Kreiter and little Henry. She is preceded in death by her father Ray Land, brother Randy Land and husband Kenny Crocker.
Viewing to take place at Keith & Keith Memorial Home on May 14th, 4-8 pm. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In