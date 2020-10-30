After a long battle with cancer, Chuck Neumeyer passed away on Saturday, October, 24, 2020, at the age of 73. Chuck was born in Sunnyside, WA, to Ione and Doc Neumeyer. After graduating from Davis High School, he served 4 years in the Air Force, stationed in Cheyenne, WY. Chuck graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Sociology. He began his career as a certified purchasing manager at Cascade Bearing and spent the majority of his career working for Boise Cascade in Yakima, DeRidder, LA, and the Tri-Cities, for a total of 27 years. Chuck retired in 2013 after working 7 years for Georgia Pacific.
A master negotiator, Chuck took pleasure in haggling for the best deal. He enjoyed traveling to Spring Training with his wife, Barb, golfing, camping, and couch-coaching baseball and football. He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. He was a quick wit and a steadfast, quiet calming support to his family.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barb, daughter Tracie, her husband Paul, son Ryan, his wife Sarah, and grandchildren Evan, Gabriel, Anika, Kendal, Abby, and Ben, and brother, Monte.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held on Monday, November 2, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview, WA, or to a charity of your choice.
