Christy Belle Banks (Chappell)

Sunrise 12/15/1959 - Sunset 2/24/2021
Christy passed away peacefully at home with her husband Ellery of 34 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Donice Chappell, mother, Lillie Belle Chappell and older sister, Merlene Chappell Wallace.
Christy is survived by her husband, Ellery Banks, son, Nijee Banks (Yakima, Wa.) and two grandchildren, Caden Banks and Dayshia Banks; also brothers, Donice Chappell (Lynnwood, Wa.), and Donniel H Chappell (Letecia) (Yakima, Wa.) and sisters, Doris Andrews (Pastor Chester Andrews) (Spokane, Wa.), Darlene Chappell-Gabagambi (Godson) (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Kim Jones (Pastor Dewitt Jones III) (Shreveport, La.), and Yvette C. Williams (Seattle, Wa.).
Christy attended Yakima public schools, graduated from AC Davis High School in 1978, and began her 34-year career with Key bank.
Christy was a faithful member at the Morning Star Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching Sunday school.
Christy was known for her infectious smile, A-1 hospitality and cooking and baking favorites, banana pudding, lemon icebox pie and the best fried chicken this side of Heaven!!!
Christy you are loved and missed!!
Viewing is open to the public and scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, Wa. 98901). A private family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by clicking a link at the bottom of Christy’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
