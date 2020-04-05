Valley Hills Funeral Home
Christopher Thomas Gone, Hoksila Šungleśka (Spotted Horse Boy), age 37, passed away at the family home in Wapato on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Christopher was born on August 31, 1982 in Toppenish, WA to Janet and Thomas Gone. Christopher was enrolled Fort Peck Sioux and Yakama descendant.
Christopher was a kind and gentle soul and loved his family and friends. He was especially close with his mother, sister and aunt. Christopher‘s childhood nickname was Sonny and his family and friends still called him by that name. Christopher graduated from Toppenish High School in 2000. He attended Haskell Indian University and Yakima Valley Community College where he met his lifelong friends Josh Roberson and Roberto Galvan. Christopher worked at the Heritage Theater and the Yakama Nation Area on Aging. Christopher enjoyed going to the movies, pow wows, Facebook and spending time and visiting with his friends and second family, Carol Castellano and children of Toppenish. He also enjoyed participating at the Toppenish Longhouse and going to mountains when he was younger.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Janet Doublerunner Gone, and sister, Aimee Gone of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by aunts, Roseanna Doublerunner of Wapato, Laurice Kermani of Toppenish, Verna (Patrick) Shilow of Harrah and uncles Darryl Doublerunner of Toppenish, Albert (Rebecca) Doublerunner of Harrah and Wus Gone from Pendleton, OR. His best friends were Loren Selam, Nick Reyes, and Brad Kent. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Gone in August 2017 and grandparents, Elizabeth and Anthony Doublerunner, Christine and David Gone and Elizabeth and Victor Red Bear.
I would like to thank Dr. Paul Emmons and CWCMH for caring for Christopher during his lifetime.
Dressing will be at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA on Monday, April 6, 2020 (for immediate family only). Due to the current health emergency, funeral services will not take place. Burial will be at the 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan, WA on Monday, April 6, 2020 at noon. Burial is open to the community and social distancing rules will be enforced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In