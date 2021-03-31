Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Christopher Michael Ross, 32, passed away on March 27, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. Chris was born on November 4, 1988, the son of Michael Ross and Terri Thompson. He received his GED and shortly thereafter joined the Army National Guard at 17 years old. He was deployed to Iraq with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 54th Infantry Unit.
Chris was someone that had a big heart and he would help anyone in need. He was a protector to his family and would drop anything to be there for them. His Harley was his prized possession. He loved music, shooting, and could spend hours with a good book. He was always a joker and made people laugh until they cried.
Chris is survived by his father, Michael Ross, mother, Terri (Ken) Thompson, stepmother, Pam Simonson, stepmother, Lisa Morgan, siblings, Tamisha, Cameron, Hannah, Tom, Ben, Michael and Anora. He is also survived by his grandparents, Larry and Lorretta Ross and Phillip and Danita Sperry.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at the American Legion (1120 N. 34th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). The Memorial Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Chris’ obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
