Beloved husband and father, Christopher Jevne, passed away on November 19, 2021 doing what he loved, helping people with potatoes. Chris was born to Dennis and Carol (Moen) Jevne on April 13, 1967 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from EC North HS and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout. Chris loved his family his whole life. He loved helping his parents at Jevne Family Oil as their only child. He also loved trains and history.
Chris’ life was full of love for his two daughters, Abby, 10, and Katie, 8, his wife Megan and the Green Bay Packers. Abby will miss reading books with him and listening to his stories. Katie will miss his tickle fights and big hugs. His passing has left a huge hole in their world and he will forever be missed.
Chris was well respected in the potato industry working for Walmart as a Senior Sourcing Manager for the past 11 years. Chris was known for his deep and broad knowledge of the industry, but even more so was known by the relationships he made with his can-do attitude and big smile.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, David Jamiska. He is survived by his wife, daughters and in-laws Lynn and Norma Pittman, Stefanie (Mike) Lowry, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 3, 2021 at Yakima Covenant Church, 6015 Summitview Ave., Yakima. Fellowship time will follow at the church. Keith & Keith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
