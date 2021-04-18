Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Christopher “Chad” R. Strocsher Kunert went home to be with the Lord as a born-again Christian on April 4, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1980 to parents Sheri and Mike and grew up in Yakima, WA.
Chad loved gardening, planting vegetables, and sharing them with others. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, hiking, camping, BBQ’s, reading, and he especially loved buying gifts for family during the holidays. He loved playing baseball and was a pitcher in little league and junior baseball.
He attended church from time to time and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He often volunteered at the Union Gospel Mission, working in the kitchen. While he wasn’t volunteering, he worked for a temp agency in the warehouse industry in the Yakima Valley area, as well as working at Hansen Fruit.
Chad is survived by his mother Sheri Schrader, father Mike Stroscher, three brothers, Mike Kunert, Troy Kunert, and Alex Stroscher, two sisters, Araia Pieti and Courtney Stroscher, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chad loved life and enjoyed life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In