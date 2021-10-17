Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Christopher “Alan” Cutten went home to the Lord Thursday September 16, 2021 in Yakima, Washington, surrounded by family. Alan was born May 1, 1950 to Margorie Scutt and Lewyn Cutten in Olympia, WA. He was 71 years old.
In 1968, Alan graduated from Selah High School. In 1971, Alan enlisted in the Army and completed a tour in Vietnam. After his returning home from Vietnam, Alan left to learn at Colorado State University with a specialty in gun smithing, a dying art. His love for learning continued to grow as Alan learned the many ins-and-outs of building homes, fixing vehicles, camping, hunting and fishing.
Alan spent a great number of years providing service to others in need, especially disabled veterans. In his later years Alan spent many days volunteering his time and tools building ramps for disabled persons as well as helping people find local resources to obtain basic needs. Alan was a huge help in remodeling the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) hall.
Alan is survived by his children: Ginger Cutten and David Cutten; as well as grandchildren Vanessa Cutten, Christopher Cutten, Vincent York, Abel Moulton and Jameson Moulton; his siblings Frank Cutten and Lori Gorskey; his ex-wife Florence Kane, his life partner Glenda Romancier; as well as many life-long friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in