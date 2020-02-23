Christine Vargas, 71, passed away in her home on February 6th, 2020 after extended illness. She was born in Yakima, Washington March 1st, 1948 to Odessa and Arlie Firestone. She was their second child, with a brother, Roger. In 1950 Arlie remarried his first wife Eva. Eva adopted Christine and Roger.
Christine married the love of her life Albert Vargas in 1967 and soon after had two daughters, Jeanette and Lisa. Together they established Vargas Upholstery which is still very successful today.
Christine was an animal lover and welcomed every stray that showed up at her door. There was always a meal and eventually a loving home for them. Her favorite thing was being surrounded by her family and to have get togethers for the holiday celebrations.
Her famous quote: “Nobody knows what someone else is thinking.
Christine is survived by her loving husband Albert Vargas, her two daughters, Jeanette (Jose) Vargas and Lisa Lorenzano, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, one sister, Sharon (Lynn Jones) Crull, one brother, Danny (Laura) Firestone, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Odessa Firestone, her father Arlie Firestone, step mother Eva Hall, step father Eugene Hall, her big brother Roger Firestone, her father-in-law Alfredo Z. Vargas, her nephews Kevin Firestone and Brian Firestone.
There will be a celebration of life in late June 2020.
Christine’s family would like to thank Memorial Hospice for their love and care for her and their kindness to her husband and children during such a difficult time.
