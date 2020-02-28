Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Christina “Tina” Martinez, age 31, was born on June 3, 1988 in Sunnyside, WA and went home to her Creator on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Her final days were spent surrounded by the family and friends that Tina had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life.
She was a graduate of Grandview High School, Class of 2006 and on March 17, 2009 became a loving mother to her most precious son, Andrew. She was a hands on mom and she loved to take Andrew fishing with the boys, Damian, Quince and Dillon.
Tina is survived by her son, Andrew; boyfriend, Edward Stoneking; mother, Jodi Riel and her beloved step dad, Darrell Riel; her father, Domingo “Sonny” Martinez Jr. (Lanna); grandparents, Domingo Martinez (April) and Gloria Martinez; sister, Stephanie; niece, Chloe; nephew, Denny; brother, Roman; half-brother, (Christopher); and a large number of aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dennis and Linda Huth.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 p.m. at Anchor Point Church located at 609 West Bonnieview in Grandview. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540
