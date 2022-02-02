Valley Hills Funeral Home
Christina May Roberson was born in Kennewick, WA on May 16, 1933. She passed away at Memorial Hospital on January 24, 2022, at the age of 88.
Christina is preceded in death by her parents George and Mary Ketchum, husband William Roberson, son George Roberson, brothers Freddy, Billy, Ralph and her sisters Ann and Margret.
She is survived by her siblings Jimmy, Barbara and Nancy; as well as her children Bill (Joan) Roberson, Linda (Larry) Reiman, Rick Roberson and Sandra (George) Lapsley. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Heath, Camron, Tim, Mark, Mathew, Jean, Michelle, Heather and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
