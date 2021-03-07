Christina June Borrero was born in Yakima, Washington on July 7th, 2004 to Krista Borrero. She passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at the age of 16.
Christina was raised in West Valley and attended West Valley schools. She loved Camp Ghormley as a kid and the insight it gave to her about God. She enjoyed playing soft ball in junior high, and in high school she was part of marching band and color guard.
Christina was funny and full of life and energy. She had a love for animals, and enjoyed riding horses with her grandmother and grandfather.
Christina was very accepting towards people and had many friends that truly loved her. She gave her family many smiles and proud feelings and they enjoyed attending her games and band concerts.
Her beautiful nature and giving heart will be missed by many many people. The bible verse that describes her beautiful character is John 15:12 – This is my commandment “love one another as I have loved you.”
She was loved by her grandfather Steve Gerdes, who passed away January 9th, 2020. Her memory will be carried on by her mother Krista Borrero, grandmother Charlotte Gerdes, aunt Karen Borrero, uncle Michael Gerdes, sister Courtney Reifel, and cousin Evan Tsiginoff and her many many friends that cared for and loved her very much.
There was a candlelight vigil for Christina, a viewing, and a funeral service.
