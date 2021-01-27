Valley Hills Funeral Home
Christina (Chris) Rose Shaul, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Toppenish Nursing & Rehabilitation from complications related to pneumonia.
Born in Siam, Iowa, on September 13, 1930, to parents George M. and Pauline M. (Gillespie) McClure, Chris spent her first 6 years in Iowa and then in 1936 the family moved to Zillah, WA. Chris attended Zillah schools. Chris was married to Loyd L. Ekstrand, and they had three children, Kathleen, Cheryl and Loyd (Mike). She later met and married Leland L. Shaul. They were married 52 years and made their home in Buena, WA. They had one son, Victor L Shaul. Chris worked at Stadleman’s Fruit Co. and Snokist Growers as a packer and later as a supervisor. She spent many years as a Cub Scout Leader when Victor was in scouts. She loved to fish.
Chris enjoyed cooking and baking, sharing recipes with friends and relatives. Along with her talent for baking Chris enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and making quilts which she gifted to her children and grandchildren. She crocheted dozens of “chemo caps” for North Star Lodge and Lap Blankets for Good Samaritan Health Care Center. Chris enjoyed collecting antiques and had numerous doll, depression glass and tea cup collections. She enjoyed exploring family history as well.
Chris took pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren. She always asked for details about what each grandchild was doing, how their school was going and what their grades were like. When they moved on to college or careers, she continued to encourage each of them.
Chris is preceded in death by her husband Leland L. Shaul, her parents George M. and Pauline McClure, her brothers Max McClure and Phillip McClure, sister Naomi Ruth (McClure) Daugherty, and her daughter Kathleen Marie Ekstrand Shaul.
She leaves her daughter, Cheryl Ekstrand-Messick; her son, Loyd Michael (Mike) Ekstrand and wife Debbie; son Victor Shaul and wife Karen; grandchildren Shelly Morris-Spangler, Christopher Morris, Jeffrey Messick, Stacie Messick-Frank, Sean Ekstrand and Danny Ekstrand, Matthew Shaul, and Danielle Shaul, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Blankenship of Naches, WA.
Graveside services will be held at Zillah Cemetery, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
