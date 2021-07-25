Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, our beloved Christin Louise Lindner (Weller), loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and fierce friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the young age of 48 at the side of her husband John Jeffry Lindner. While holding his hand, she left us to go on ahead to prepare a home for the rest of us in heaven.
Christin was born on May 27th, 1973 in Pullman, WA to Dr. Dick and Jody Weller. Along with her older sister, Carrie, she and her family eventually relocated to Castro Valley, CA while her father served in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps. Younger brother Mark was added to the family in 1975 just before they relocated to Davis, CA. Following a brief hiatus in Mahomet, IL, Christin and family were finally able to put down roots in Selah, WA in 1979. Her second brother, David, joined the family in 1984. To say she was active in school and community affairs is a vast understatement. She was part of Selah Dolphins swim teams, Vikolairs, Selah Players, girls’ varsity soccer and Young Life to name just a few. She was chosen Miss Selah in 1990 which prompted a huge smile from the queen accentuated by the big dimples she inherited from her Grandma Betty. The family home was a hub of activities and a gathering place for her classmates and friends. A proud graduate of Selah High in 1991 (Go Vikings!) and Central WA University in 1995 (Hey Wildcats!), she later received her MA degree in Early Childhood Education from Walden University. On August 7th, 2004, much to his surprise, she married John Jeffry Lindner. At the time he was an officer with the Issaquah Police Department and she was teaching in the Highline School District. Like her mother, she was an excellent teacher. Whenever they got together or talked on the phone, you could always count on the conversation turning to curriculum, classroom management or student behavior at some point. She devoted 25 years of her life to educating children in the Highline School District, primarily at Southern Heights Elementary. (Go Bulldogs!) Later she directed her considerable energies to the Highline School District’s mentorship program assisting new teachers with developing their teaching and classroom management skills. During the COVID pandemic she was able to successfully transition to remote learning in order to keep serving the children in her district.
Christin loved to travel especially with her family and friends. She really enjoyed trips to Italy, France, Switzerland and the Hawaiian Islands, but her favorite place on the planet was Belize, where she and Jeff spent their honeymoon. Christin was a risk taker and willing to do things that would frighten most people. One of the things on her “to do” list was to cage dive with great white sharks! She enjoyed being in the water whether it was swimming, snorkeling or scuba diving. Despite being born literally on the campus of WSU, she was a diehard Husky fan. She was eagerly anticipating the opening game of the 2021 football season and the chance to spend time with her brothers, friends and parents. Game day was family event for her! Now that she has joined her grandmother Betty Foulkes in heaven, we expect that from that vantage point they will be loudly cheering for the Dawgs on game day. Heaven help the foes of Washington! She was a sucker for romantic movies and drama series, and was known to binge-watch both old and new releases. She loved her yard and the flowers that grew therein and attracted a variety of birds; especially the hummingbirds that would visit her as she watched them outside her window. Christin was a detail-oriented person who loved to plan events and parties. She hoped that after retiring from teaching she could become a wedding or event planner. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution thanks to some ancestry sleuthing by her father. It was another bond, in addition to teaching, that she shared with her mom. Christin had a huge heart and was fiercely loyal to and protective of her friends and family. She could always be counted on to be there to love, support and assist them regardless of circumstances.
Christin is preceded in death by her sister Carrie Sliger, grandmothers Betty Foulkes and Marge Kneifel, grandfather Joe L Kneifel, and great-grandmothers Gene Palmer and Della Rogers. She is survived by her husband John Jeffry Lindner, who will always love her and miss her until the end of days, her parents Dick and Jody Weller, her brothers Mark Weller and David Weller (Melody), her nephew Kyle Sliger, whom she loved very much, niece Shelbi Delmont and Chris Moar (Tarra), her brother from another mother, and his family. Christin was very close with members of Jeff’s family as well including his parents John and Carol Lindner, brother-in-law JJ Lindner, sister-in-law Michelle (Greg) Morris and nieces and nephew Olyvia Lindner, Daisy Morris and Keegan Morris, respectively.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held on July 31st, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home located at 1010 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA, 98902. The service will be available via Facebook live-stream. To access the link on the day of the service please visit www.lepfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so are encouraged to make donations to her favorite charities, Rod’s House in Yakima, WA and Mary’s Place in Burien, WA.
