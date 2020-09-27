Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beloved daughter, wife, and mother Christie Anne Cox (Vargas), age 28, was in a tragic car accident on September 2, 2020. She succumbed to the injuries on September 4, 2020. She was born in Yakima, Washington, November 11, 1991. She grew up in the Yakima Valley, attended East Valley High School, and played semi-pro soccer with the Yakima Reds. She brought her first daughter Isella Marie Magana into the world who was first to make her a mom. She went to Job Core and received her AA in Commercial Painting. After graduating she met her husband Terry Cox and moved to San Diego, where she settled and put roots down. Christie and Terry had their first son Dahnte Markeece on April 15, 2012 and had their second daughter Alahni Adelina on July 22, 2014. It was then she decided she was going to be a full-time, stay at home mom. She cherished this job, teaching her children, and providing therapy for her special-needs son. Her life was her kids. She had a love for doing make-up and staying fit with running. She had just started a new job with in-home care, so she could give back for all the therapy for her son. Many have experienced the “free spirit” of Christie, wherever she was she brought a calm, compassion, and her giving heart! Her sense of humor and the laughter it brought will be missed!
Christie is preceded in death by her great-grandmother Eva Hall, grandmother Christine Vargas, another grandmother, Marina Nunez, her great-grandfather Alfredo Vargas, and numerous aunts and uncles. She is also preceded in death by her best friend Wynter Tasker. She leaves behind her husband Terry Cox, cherished parents Jeanette Vargas and Jose (Beto) Nunez; her precious children Isella, Dahnte, and Alahni; her brother Anthony Vargas and sister-in-law Ryane, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her godparents Jack and Jeanette Sexton and Frank and Barbara Santantelo. She treasured her family above all else, she had a lot to be proud of in her short life!
An angel on Earth taken away from us to be an angel in Heaven. Your smile and laughter will forever be engraved in our hearts and through her children. You were so loved and are going to be missed immensely. We love you forever and await the day when we will be reunited again.
Thank you to Unforegiven MC and all the donors from the Go Fund Me page. We appreciate all our friends and family who have helped and lifted us in prayer during this time.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Moxee Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In