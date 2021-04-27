Colonial Funeral Home
Christen D. Hoptowit (34) of White Swan passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born in Yakima September 6, 1986 to Steven G. and Julia (Rodriquez) Hoptowit. Christen graduated from White Swan High School and was currently studying nursing at Heritage University. She attended Job Corps and was a heavy equipment operator. She was currently a homecare provider who enjoyed gardening and cultivating and taking care of her plants. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Julia Hoptowit, a son, Jaiden Rivera, her brother Steven (Sheila Pierce) Hoptowit II, a sister, Stephanie (Jose) Martinez, her grandfather Domingo Rodriquez, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Stevie III, JJ, Jenna, and Amadeo. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Delores and Al Hoptowit Sr. and Charlotte Wyman. Funeral procession will leave Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home at 10 AM (Today), Tuesday, April 27, 2021 for a graveside service at 11 AM at the Tecumseh-Pumphouse Cemetery.
