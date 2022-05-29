Chris Sagare, 81 of Yakima died May 21, 2022 at Angel House Family Home.
He was born May 2, 1941 in Twickenham, England (a suburb of London), to Gerald and Eva (Howe) Sagare.
He arrived in Yakima in 1953 and attended St. Paul’s and graduated from Marquette in 1959. Chris joined the Coast Guard and was trained as an electrical technician. He served from 1963–1967 and was stationed in Thailand where he learned his love of volleyball. Other posts included Westport, WA and Staten Island, NY.
He married Carole Allen of Yakima, WA in 1965 and they had one daughter, Tricia.
After he was discharged from the Coast Guard Chris attended UW and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle and spent his career with the company until he retired.
He lived in West Seattle for many years and spent many weekends on Alki Beach. Tim Hay, a good friend recently reflected “the Seattle beach players will always be grateful that Chris proposed the permanent volleyball posts on Alki Beach.” In addition to volleyball Chris enjoyed photography and never met a cat he didn’t like.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Tricia Sagare of Oakland, CA; brothers and wives Tony & Joyce Sagare; Dave & Linda Sagare of Yakima; sister and husband Sylvia & Gene Gibson of Richland; nephews Brian Gibson of Yakima, Ryan Sagare of Austin, TX, Jake Sagare of Seattle and niece Lisa Gibson of Aurora, CO. Special thanks to friend Lee Curry of Issaquah, WA; and neighbors and friends of Summit Condos in Yakima for their support. He was loved by family and many friends.
At his request no formal services will be held. Arrangements are being organized by Neptune Society and Prosser Funeral Home. Please consider a donation in tribute of Chris to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in