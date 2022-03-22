‘Chii-ho’ , George Curtis Kishwalk-Broncho, Sr. was born to atwai Manuel E. Broncho and Georgette Long-Abrahamson in Toppenish, WA on March 21, 1968.
Our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and very proud grandfather joined our elders on March 13, 2022. He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation with Shoshone-Bannock and Sioux blood.
Chii-ho reminisced of his grandmother, Sadie Telekish, his uncle Kenny Long and the teachings received from us and he lived his life through those teachings the best he could in this lifetime. His education was at Toppenish schools and Chemewa where he made many new friends. His employment history begins at the early age in farm labor and various summer youth programs for the Yakama Nation and later on into his adult life worked for The Dalles, Oregon, YN furniture factory, YN Tribal School, and YN Land Enterprise, including commercial fisherman at the Nich-i-wana and the Klickitat River.
George is survived by his mother, Suxwitum, sisters: Melissa, Phyllis, Fawn Abe, Nessa, brothers, Jeremy Broncho and Cochise Abe; children: Austin (Irma), Janel, Brandon, George k, grandchildren: Marvin, Madden, Austin-Loki, Amelia and Avery, aunts Lillian L. Salway, Ruth Tahkeal, Kiona-Telekish family, Cheryl B. Calico, Velma B. McClary and the many cousins he grew up with.
He was preceded in death by his father Manual Broncho of Blackfoot, Idaho, sister Rose J., paternal grandparents Lily P. & Lee Broncho, maternal grandparents Sadie Telekish Long and George Long, aunts, Vivian Long, Regina Williams and his special uncle Kenny L. Long. George was influenced and greatly loved by the man he considered his dad, and lovingly called “Pops,” Len Abrahamson and Ervin K.
He had the greatest sense of humor, was so friendly and had numerous friends from all walks of life, he enjoyed traveling, the beach, mountains, fishing, hunting with his uncle atwai Kenny Long, socializing and joking with any and all he made contact with. My son so loved life and was an inspiration to me to continue doing the best I can with what I have which is what he did.
