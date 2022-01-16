Chief Petty Officer III Simon Olivas, Jr.

April 10, 1959 - December 27, 2021
In loving memory of a brother and uncle who will be truly missed. Simon, Jr. was taken from us suddenly over the Christmas holiday due to cardiac arrest. He was born on April 10, 1959 in Yakima, WA to Simon Olivas, Sr., and Carlene (Bisconer) Olivas, and was raised in the Yakima Valley. He attended schools at Terrace Heights Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Union Gap, Wapato Jr. High, and East Valley High School. Simon, Jr. graduated from East Valley High School in 1977. He was known for his athletic prowess and ability to steal bases on the many baseball teams he played with. He formed many lifelong friendships and cherished the memories made through those relationships.
In the fall of 1977, Simon, Jr. took off to start a new adventure and serve his country in the US Navy. He was assigned to various duties during his 20-year enlistment. Simon, Jr. served aboard the following ships: the USS Midway, the USS Brooke, the USS Nimitz, the USS Proteus, and the USS Mobile. He served during the Yemen Crisis in 1979, the Indian Ocean Conflict in 1980, and in Operation Desert Shield/Storm in the Persian Gulf during 1990-91. His favorite naval assignment was as a military police officer. Simon, Jr. retired from the Navy on November 30, 1997, with the rank of Chief Petty Officer III. During his military career, he was able to see many countries. Some of his favorite places were the Philippines, Japan, and Australia. After retirement from the Navy, he moved back to Yakima, WA to be close to family and friends.
His next career was working for Phoenix Security with his brother until his death. He worked in loss prevention for a local grocery store chain for many years. Simon’s most recent assignment was being a night security officer for various businesses, contracted through Phoenix Security. He worked in Tacoma for the Federal Government, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Borton’s Fruit Warehouse, and the University Medical School. He was one of a small handful of security officers that could work in Federal buildings.
Simon had many passions which included his music collection, airplanes, ships, baseball, the JFK assassination, world history and politics, racing cars, chasing after crop duster airplanes, watching the yearly hop harvest at the B.T. Loftus-Smith Hop Ranch as permitted, and his pet cats. He enjoyed sharing these passions with his family. Simon, Jr. had a sharp memory and an eye for detail which made him an excellent storyteller. He appreciated good humor.
Simon, Jr. is survived by his sister Cindy Olivas of Moxee, brother Gary (Misty) Olivas of Yakima, half-brother Shane Olivas of Moxee and stepsister Cynthia Dianne Magruder of Yakima, nephews and nieces Gabriel Lepe of Ellensburg, Adrian Lepe of Moxee, Nadia (McClure) Tosch of Ellensburg, Tyler Olivas of Tacoma, Chelsea Olivas of Tacoma, Kristen (Justin) John of Moxee, and K.C. Searl of Yakima, great-nephews and great-nieces, Ethan and Emily Lochowicz of California, Hailey and Dylan Tosch of Ellensburg, and Tyler John of Moxee. Simon, Jr. is also survived by his longtime friend Pauline Helms of Yakima, and numerous cousins. Simon, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Simon Olivas, Sr., his mother Carlene (Bisconer) Olivas, and stepmother Dolores Olivas; extended relatives John and Mary Olivas, Eusebio and Delfina Sanchez, Cruz and Nora Olivas, and Victor Bisconer.
We love you and are grateful for the many wonderful family holidays and get togethers we celebrated throughout the years. They are our memories, and they will always be cherished fondly. “Simon, may you rest in peace knowing that clocks and work schedules are no longer necessary.”
A Memorial Ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 9:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by Burial Services, with Military Honors, at 11:00 am at Tahoma Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held after the Funeral. The exact time and location to be provided later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McAllister Museum (2008 South 16th Ave., Yakima, WA 98903), to Yakima Pippins (PO Box 2397, Yakima, WA 98907), or to a local cat’s rescue organization, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) in honor of Simon, Jr. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
