Cheyenne Melanie Atkins-Isadore “Nachesté” was born on November 28, 1993 and unfortunately passed away on September 13, 2021.
Cheyenne is survived by her mothers Sheila R. Atkins and Demetria Aguilar; her siblings Tristan Atkins-Isadore, Vernon Washington IV, Evan Washington, Jarren Atkins, Demetrius Aguilar, Ernestine Aguilar, Xavier Gibson, and Gracia Wolfe, nephew Apollo Shike, aunties Danielle A., Victoria A., Falicia A., Leanne A., Darcey S., Lisa I., Billie-Jo F., and Aggie M., uncles Tony A., and Kevin M; grandparents Bernadine Robinson, Allen Tom Isadore Sr., and Fidelia Andy-Meninick; and great-grandfather Kenneth Atkins Sr.
She is preceded in death by her father Allen Tom Isadore Jr., Nathaniel Washington, Daniel Aguilar, Jonine Atkins, Clay Anderson, Clayton Anderson, Jaime Gamboa, Ivan Isadore Sr. and Ivan Isadore Jr. Darla Atkins, Saraine Atkins, and Jeremiah Atkins.
A dressing will be held on Friday September 17, 2021 at Wapato Longhouse. Burial to follow at Union Gap Cemetery.
Cheyenne was a great daughter, sister, BIG Auntie energy and a very dear friend to many. She was a proud indigenous woman and walked tall and proud for who she was. She was a fisher and gatherer for our Yakama people. Not one stomach would be empty when she was around, she put a lot of people before herself at appropriate times. May she rest in paradise.
