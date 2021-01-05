Chester ‘Cheddarbug’ Kimble

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Chester Craig ‘Cheddarbug’ Kimble was born to parents Moses Edward Kimble, Jr. and Arthelia Faye Kimble on April 12, 1968. He was rather shy in his younger years but really excelled in the game of basketball and became quite vocal both on and off the court. Chet like most of us went to area local schools and made his mark both at Washington Jr. High when Jesse Cox was the principal and went on to finish at Davis High School. It is here where he was most known for his love and fanaticism of being a very proud Pirate. Chet continued to do odd jobs throughout the city and for a good while was a faithful member of Full Gospel Temple of Prayer, pastored by Mother C. E. Williams. He later attended Greater Faith Baptist Church for 5 years, where Deacon Bob Harris was his mentor. Chet had his struggles yes, but one thing about Chet he did know his bible. He was taught right and in many church services you could see him really praising the Lord with hand clapping. He could really play somebody’s tambourine. At times he could also be found discussing the scriptures in Sunday school and bible studies. Sometimes he was quite controversial but if he had an opinion about it you were going hear about it, period. One thing was for sure, if Chet loved you, you knew he loved you and if he didn’t, you knew that too. There was no fake in him what you saw was what you got. There was no neutrality with Chet, you either liked him or couldn’t stand him and if you had any question about how he felt about it he’d certainly let you know. Chet could always be seen playing ball mainly at Miller’s basketball court but just about anywhere in the city where guys can get together and run. Chet loved his family. I think he and Terry may have been the closest but he loved us all and we will always remember Cheddar as full of life and lived in the moment. He has now joined both parents, daughter Natasha LeAnna Kimble, an older sister Connie, and his grandmother Mary Frances Williams. He is survived by his daughter Carrisa Marie Kimble, siblings: Moses III, Melissa Faye, Jerry Dean, Terry Lee, Christopher Lewis, and Rodney Lee. Chet had such a big family and he has a host of relatives that were all touched by his life. A special thanks for all those who helped to make Cheddarbug’s celebration of life a success. Thank you to Shaw & Sons for all your help. A Graveside Service will be held at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
