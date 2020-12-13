Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Chester C. Hinton, 92, of Yakima, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Landmark Care Home, Yakima.
Chester was born April 21, 1928 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Monroe County, to Chester and Blanche (London) Hinton.
He graduated from Chestnuthill High School near Brodheadsville, PA in 1947. In November 1950 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. During a leave before shipping out to Korea, Chester married Freda Marion Handelong, of Bangor Jct., on June 3, 1951, in Stroudsburg, PA.
In Korea he served as a Surgical Technician in the 2nd Army, 22nd Evac Hospital at Pusan, South Korea. Chester was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant late October 1952. Then moved to Tacoma Park, Maryland, working printing books. Growing tired of the city they moved to Axtell, Nebraska where they farmed until 1968. Then moved to Shelton, Nebraska where he stayed until 2010, when he had taken ill, and moved to Yakima, WA to his son’s home.
Chester loved baseball as a young man, was a talented farmer, builder, fabricator, welder and mechanic. He always had a big vegetable garden. He loved studying the Bible and was even a preacher and teacher at his local Seventh-day Adventist church of which he was a lifelong member.
Chester is survived by his son, Steve Hinton and his wife Kristy of Yakima, WA, two grandchildren, Joshua (Morgan) Hinton and Jordan Hinton, a great-granddaughter, Harper Hinton; a brother, William (Harriet) Hinton, Sun City, AZ, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Blanche, and his wife Freda Hinton in 2009, and his daughter Linda Hinton in 2010; and his sisters, Betty Snyder and Esther Locke.
A Memorial Service will be next summer at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska. No memorials are requested. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In