Cheryl Hicks, 68, of Yakima, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was interred in a private ceremony.
Cheryl was born in Yakima to Duane and Shirley Kelsey on September 10, 1952. She married Scott Hicks on June 7, 1980 at St. Joseph Church. Cheryl graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970. As a young adult she served her country as a sergeant in the United States Army and wore her Veteran title proudly. She spent most of her adult life raising two children, volunteering in the community and participating in Campfire Boys and Girls where she was a leader for many years. She retired from the Yakima School District where she was a cook, providing nutrition to elementary student in the community. As a retired women Cheryl spent her time crocheting, reading, and with her family.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Shirley Kesley.
Cheryl is survived by her spouse Scott Hicks, her two daughters, Lisa and Rebecka Hicks, her two sisters, Laurel Gillette, and Kathy Bodine and brother, Monte Kelsey.
The family of Cheryl wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Landmark Care Center and Memorial Hospice for the care and compassion that they provided her and her family during this time. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
