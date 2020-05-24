On Thursday, May 14, 2020 Cheryl F. Gallagher suddenly passed away at the age of 81. Cheri was born April 9, 1939 in Livingston, Montana, the youngest of four children, to George H. Rowe and Edith M. Rowe. She married Melvin L. Jorgenson in Seattle, Washington and together they had three children, Tammy, Jim, and Leslie. The family moved to Yakima, Washington in 1974. Cheri later married the love of her life, John Stouffer. They celebrated too few years together before John passed away from cancer. With him, Cheri developed and deepened her love of fishing, camping and hunting.
In 1983, Cheri and her sister, Marlene Strong, now deceased, purchased Midstate Monuments in Yakima, Washington. For 13 years, she helped grow the family business to the success it is today. During this time, she married William J. Gallagher of Yakima, Washington. Together they lived happily, taking many trips, until his death in 1999.
In retirement, Cheri enjoyed painting, spending time in her garden, fishing, and caring for her precious dog, Josie. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family sitting around a campfire. Cheri had the biggest loving heart, always the caregiver, making everyone feel welcome. Her smile and warm embrace given to all.
Cheri is survived by her sister, Myrna Scott of Yakima, Washington, two daughters, Tammy (Robert) Strange also of Yakima, and Leslie Sherbun of University Place, WA, a son, James (Jonna) Jorgenson of Spanaway, Washington, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Josie.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Rowe and Edith Felix, a brother, Richard Rowe, a sister, Marlene Strong, and daughter Connie Jean Jorgenson shortly dying after her birth.
A celebration of Cheri’s life will be held at a later date. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In