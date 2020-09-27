Chenelle Lea Pue, born 10/01/1978 and a life-long Yakima resident, passed away on 09/09/2020. Although she suffered with health problems since childhood, she always had a positive attitude that matched her bubbly personality. She was a kind soul who had a passion for animals, rescued many cats and dogs and fostered them for All Mutts Great & Small, Wags to Riches, and Yakima Valley Pet Rescue.
Chenelle is survived by her mother, Jan Pue of Moxee, her father, Bernie Pue of Yakima, her sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Erik Magnuson, nephew Asher Magnuson, and niece Jocelyn Magnuson of Kennewick, plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and boyfriend Alan Devoir. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Sebastian Blaise Pue-Cruff. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the above mentioned rescues.
