Chastity Ann Kelly, beloved wife, mother and daughter was called to Heaven on November 11, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Yakima, WA on November 15, 1973 to Ken and Ann Copeland. Chas attended most of the elementary schools in the Valley. She attended jr. high and high school in Indiana, Virginia, and California and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima, WA. On September 9, 1994, Chas met her soulmate. They were married on October 15, 1994 in a small ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Chastity’s greatest accomplishment was becoming a mom, giving birth to her daughter Kennady in 1998, and her son Brooks 11 months later in 1999. Chas was a prolific writer, who had a limitless imagination. Most of all, Chastity had a heart of gold. Our home in Union Gap was always filled with neighborhood kids. She would feed them, give them rides, and clothe them. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.
Chas’s favorite thing to do was to pick and cut her own Christmas tree, a tradition that has lasted 26 years. She loved the holidays as cooking was her passion. Chas touched the lives of everyone she met and will be missed by them all.
She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Kennady, son Brooks, mother and father Ken and Ann Copeland, sisters Chrystal (Justin) Griffin and Alissa (Dave) Hunt, brother Dr. Justin (Alisha) Copeland, grandparents Mervela and Pauline Morehead, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Margie Copeland, whom she held as the greatest person she ever knew, her grandfather Robert Copeland and her father and mother in-laws, Hank and Rete Kelly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her forever home (4964 Pear Butte Dr., Yakima, WA 98901) from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
