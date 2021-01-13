Charlotte Ruth Greenwood Spooner, mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in law and friend passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021 at Willow Springs of Yakima at the age of ninety-one. She was a longtime resident of Naches, WA. Mom was a beautiful soul that lived a life of substance. Her family, friends, community, and faith brought her much joy. Mom was born on Dec. 31, 1929 in Meadow Creek, Idaho, the youngest of three children, to Otto Carl and Minna Frieda Greenwood. Later, the family moved to Bonners Ferry, ID where mom attended school. She was quite the reader and skipped third grade. Mom graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1946 and attended the University of Idaho; Mom attended regular and summer terms as there was a lot more going on in Moscow than Bonners Ferry. Mom graduated with a teacher’s certificate in 1949, and began her teaching career at Plummer High where she taught English and French. There she met a fellow teacher and future husband, James A. Spooner and they married in September 1950. In 1951 mom earned her master’s in English Literature and French from Eastern WA State College in Cheney. Mom and Dad lived in various rural communities while adding to their family, with the births of five children. Mom and Dad settled in Cathlamet, WA where Mom raised their children, substituted, and after a few years began teaching kindergarten. Mom was very active in the community through clubs, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and the school. Mom loved her life in Cathlamet and made lifelong friends and connections. In 1972, the family moved to Naches, WA where mom was a substitute teacher and worked at Joanne’s Fabrics for a year before obtaining a teaching position with the Naches School District. Over the years, she taught kindergarten through fourth grade retiring in 1990. Mom kept in touch with friends from the school, attending sporting events, and helping at track meets. There again, mom made connections with her students and colleagues making lifelong friends. Mom immersed herself in her community and her faith. She was a dedicated member of the Peace of Christ Church (formerly Presbyterian Church) in Naches, along with Ladies Circle, Quilting and Garden Clubs. Mom was also active in the Yakima Arboretum (serving on the board and supporting fundraisers), and Yakima County Democrats. Through Mom, all of us enjoyed these activities and events.
Mom had many loves and interests. She was definitely a people person and a lover of animals. Mom loved her cats and dogs and they loved her. Anytime we talked about getting the number of cats down at her home, Mom would tease us about changing her will. Of course, we respected her wishes and helped her keep her cat family happy and healthy. Mom enjoyed traveling to Mexico with family for the sun and bartering for souvenirs. Mom and Dad took many car trips to Arizona to watch their beloved Mariners during spring training as well as numerous trips with their children and families. Mom loved a good road trip traveling all over the Pacific Northwest. One of Mom’s near and dear road trips was driving to Idaho to watch her grandson, Kyle, play baseball near where she grew up. Mom and Dad visited Columbus, Ohio often to see her sister in law and son, Steve. Mom was a civil war buff and traveled to all the Civil War battlefields while there. Mom loved traveling annually to the Greenwood family reunion to see her brothers, sisters in law, nieces, nephew, and their families. The reunion became a treasured yearly gathering. She was also an avid reader and loved a good murder mystery. Mom loved to garden! She was known to spend the weekend with her children working in their gardens. She was truly happy digging in the dirt. She loved the Ditch Bank Sale in Naches and gave that love to her children and their spouses. There wasn’t a year that one of the girls and Joe didn’t show up to help and bring baked goods for the church ladies bake sale. Mom was an excellent seamstress. Mom sewed most of her own wardrobe and while her three girls were growing up sewed most of their clothes; even sewing and knitting clothes for their Barbie dolls, and knitted a sweater for her first grandchild, Megan. One time, Mom stayed up all night to sew cheerleading uniforms, even though she had to teach the next day. Mom became a quilter later in life and made quilts for all her family members, Christmas tree skirts, and worked together with the other members and her dear friend Mavis to give quilts to Union Gospel Mission, the hospital for newborns, and Cottage in the Meadow. Her years of being a member of the Garden and Quilt Clubs in Naches gave her much joy. It was a life well lived.
Charlotte is survived by daughter Becky Spooner of Seattle, WA; son, Scott Spooner of Selah, WA; daughter Leslie Petty (Mike) of Lyle, WA; daughter Laura Bales (Joe) of Klickitat, WA; brother and sister in law Bill and Alma Greenwood of Tumwater, WA; grandchildren: Megan Petty Zimmerman (Dave) of Oakland, CA; Kyle Petty of Seattle, WA; Branik Healow of Kirkland, WA; and Dylan Healow (Erin) of Lake Stevens, WA; nieces and nephew: Kathy Thompson (Ken) of Olympia, WA, Christy Munroe (Terry) of Sherwood, OR; Holly Austin (Jeff) of Union, WA; and Bill Greenwood (Amie) of Vancouver, WA; numerous great nieces and nephews, and wonderful neighbors and friends. Mom was preceded in death by her husband (Jim) of 59 years, parents (Otto and Frieda Greenwood), brother (Otto Greenwood), son (Steve Spooner), son in law (Bill Petty), and sisters in law (Jean Bowers and Marilyn Greenwood).
The family would like to thank the care that Mom received from Elmcroft of Chesterley, Willow Springs, and Memorial Hospice Care of Yakima. In loving memory of Mom, donations can be made to Peace of Christ Church of Naches, Yakima Humane Society, or a donation of your choice in her memory.
