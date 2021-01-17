Charlotte Lillian MacKenzie went to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was devoted to her family and her greatest treasure and joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She was always up for a new adventure and the memories she made and created for her family will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Her legacy of curiosity, compassion, and fun will live on through her children and grandchildren.
Charlotte was born on May 30, 1938 in Yakima, WA to Charles and Lillian Bradford. She was the oldest of four children. The family made their home in Yakima and some of Charlotte’s favorite childhood memories included fishing from a small wooden boat on Wenas Lake with her mom and dad and three siblings, ice skating on frozen tennis courts at Miller’s Park, listening to Sunday night programs on the radio (at least until they got their first TV), being a Camp Fire Girl, and Bradford family gatherings at her grandmother‘s house, “Cookie Grandma.”
Charlotte graduated from Yakima High School in 1957 where she loved being a cheerleader, listening to her all-time favorite singer, Elvis, and spending time with her friends. She was blessed to maintain a close lifelong friendship with four of these friends, “the Garfield Girls,” who attended grade school, junior high school, and high school together: Dorene (Kehrer) Church, Ann (Collins) Reed, Kay (Collins) Hunziker, and Georgia (Backus) Boon. Their lives have been intertwined since 1945 and they were able to enjoy one final “slumber party” all together at Lake Chelan in September, 2020.
After high school Charlotte attended Western Washington University for one year. She loved college life and always regretted not finishing her degree. However, she continued learning and growing her whole life from going to classes to become a certified nursing assistant to joining Bible study groups, and keeping up with the changing technology of computers and smart phones (so she could communicate with her children and grandkids). For the past nineteen years Charlotte was also a member of P.E.O. (Chapter P-BD), a women’s sisterhood that encourages fun and fellowship while striving to help women with loans, scholarships and grants for women’s education.
She instilled the importance of education and learning in her children and was especially proud that they all earned their university degrees. She had a gift for pushing others to move beyond their comfort zone and refused to let those closest to her give up on their talents and capabilities.
On May 1, 1977 she married Roland “Pete” MacKenzie, her best friend and partner in life. Together they raised four children, built their family home, traveled to far off lands and across the country, enjoyed their cabin on Harsteine Island, and spent time with their six grandchildren.
Charlotte spent her life caring for and helping others. This was reflected in her 25-year nursing career at Memorial Hospital where she worked from 1976 to 2001. After retiring she enjoyed gardening, hiking on the hill behind her house, and her beloved Westie dogs.
Charlotte had been a member of Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church since 1963 where her faithful service included teaching Sunday school, volunteering for Vacation Bible School, serving as a deacon and the celebration of life committee, and being a Stephen Minister. She loved God with all her heart and found strength and comfort in Him, especially in difficult periods of her life.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillian Bradford, her two brothers, Roger Bradford and Bob Bradford, and nephew, Donny Bradford, and special mother-in-law, Loretta MacKenzie.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Roland MacKenzie, and four children: son, Brad Jackson and wife Jill of Seattle, WA; daughter, Jill Senff and her husband Michael of Chattanooga, TN; son, Craig MacKenzie of Seattle, WA; son, Brentton Jackson of Melbourne Australia, as well as her grandchildren: Ethan, Madeleine, Whitley, Riya, Campbell, and Ford. Charlotte is also survived by her sister, Pat (Bill) Gale of Vancouver, WA, several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and countless individuals who found their way into her heart and care.
Her absence and kind and giving spirit will be felt by all she leaves behind, especially by her family. We love you.
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live.” John 11:25
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Mason and Cottage in the Meadows for providing care, support, and compassion for Charlotte. Also, thank you to her P.E.O. sisters, friends, and extended family for your prayers and acts of kindness during her illness.
A Celebration of Life and scattering of Charlotte’s ashes will be at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church or the P.E.O. Foundation.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
Matthew 25:23
