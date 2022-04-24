Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Charles William Maissen “Charlie,” age 98, ended life’s journey surrounded by loved ones on March 7, 2022. He was born in Yakima, WA, May 2, 1923.
As a World War II veteran, he served in the European Theater in the 15th field artillery observation battalion. At the start of his deployment he fought bravely in Northern Africa before his battalion moved into Italy. Once in Italy he participated in campaigns in Naples, Rome and Northern Apennines until the Victory in Europe was declared.
He met the love of his life, Isabelle “Izzy” Francis Feck Maissen, in Yakima, WA, marrying her in 1948. They were married for 64 happy years.
Charlie worked as a head foreman for Cook Lewis for 37 years. He was responsible for building iconic buildings in Yakima like the Convention Center, the YMCA, White Pass Lodge and many others.
He was an active member of St. Joseph’s church, volunteering in multiple activities with the parish and their schools. One of his favorite activities with friends from the parish was setting up the St. Joseph’s fair booth every fall.
In addition to being an accomplished carpenter, Charlie had many interests and hobbies. In his earlier years he received his commercial flying license from McAllister School of Flying and flew as a crop duster until he was married. He loved playing cards, helping Izzy make beautiful stained glass windows, creating a backyard sanctuary for bird watching, taking care of stray cats and helping his children and friends build and fix their homes. Charlie was a generous man who never said “no,” he was always ready to lend a helping hand to all.
When it came time for retirement, Charlie and Izzy loved traveling in their motor home, visiting every state in the continental United States.
Family meant everything to Charlie, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Charlie and Izzy had three children and then expanded their family as foster parents, providing a wonderful home for many foster children. Their home was always the hub of activity for the neighborhood kids, providing a fun, safe, welcoming place to congregate.
Charlie is survived by two sons, Jim (Sunni) Maissen of Yakima, WA, Chuck (Gail) Maissen of Yakima, and one daughter, Cindie (John) Neufeld of Yakima, nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Francis Mitchell. He will also be missed by two special foster daughters, Lupe Bell and Sandy Eslick and their families.
Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife Isabelle, his parents, John and Mary Maissen, sisters Kay, Monica, Helen, Marilyn, and Christine, and brothers Joe, Louie, and Jake.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow at the Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima, WA 98901. In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in honor of Charlie, to the Humane Society in care of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers at Cottage in the Meadow Hospice for their dedicated and loving care of our dear father.
