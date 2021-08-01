February 19, 1953 - July 28, 2021
Charles Vernon Campbell was born on Feb. 19, 1953 in Vancouver, Washington to Frances Emily (Blanchard) and Vernon Stanley Campbell of Washougal, Washington. In 1956 the family moved to Fern Prairie, north of Camas, WA, where Charles spent the next eight years of life.
In 1964 the family moved again; this time to the Lacamas Heights neighborhood just north of town. He remained there until graduation from Fort Vancouver High School in 1972.
After graduation Charles worked odd jobs and travelled, focusing on the northwest so he could be near his family. He did, however, enjoy the southwest where the winters agreed with him, including Phoenix, AZ where he lived briefly.
In 1984, Charles settled into the Yakima Valley after spending time in the Tri-City area where he worked at various occupations. He continued to work in the restaurant business, assembling and shipping music stands for Manhasset Ind, and later for Pexco Aerospace where he retired in August 2019.
Chuck’s interests included automobiles, buying, selling, and trading them for something “classier,” and he thoroughly enjoyed the many nearby car shows. He also enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, attending church when possible, and camping. His favorite aspect of camping were the campfires. He loved the family get-togethers, especially the Campbell-Dilley family reunions on the northern Oregon coast where he could “show off” his latest travel trailer or camper.
Chuck, as he was called by those who knew him, had a love for God and his son Jesus, and would often enjoy debating the many points of scripture, both to teach and to learn.
Perhaps what Charles enjoyed most was watching and listening to the Weather Channel, and he could tell you what weather patterns were in place just about anywhere in the country.
In June of 1986, Charles married Patricia Rambur of Toppenish and they were together until her death in 2016. In 2017, he met the love of his life, Ruth Tyler, originally of Fairbanks, AK. They were married at the Fern Prairie Methodist Church on October 12, 2019, and were together until his passing.
Chuck was loved by, and loved, his entire family, and had many friends he had made all through his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Yakima), his brother Jim (Nancy) of Soldotna, AK, brother Ken (Susana) of New Port Richey, FL, sister Dorothy (Val) Halverson of Vancouver, WA, six nieces, two nephews, and multiple cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances and father Vernon. A special thanks go out to his niece Francine Campbell, for all her hard work and endearing sacrifice in his final days. She has made her uncle’s transition from this life to the next so much more comfortable. A special thanks to Chaplain Jerry Brady of Memorial Home Care Service.
A celebration of life will be held in Camas, Washington along with a graveside ceremony at Camas Cemetery - times to be determined later.
