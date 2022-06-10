Charles Smith

Charles (Chuck) Vernon Smith, of Yakima, Washington, passed away June 5, 2022 at age 86. Chuck was born to Tom and Dorothy Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 30, 1936, as the oldest of five children. His family moved to Selah, Washington where he would grow up and attend school, before doing a tour in the Marines and attending college.
After college, Chuck would settle down to have a long career at Snokist Growers. It was there that he met Bonnie and they married in 1976. In the mid 80's Chuck would work with his brother Jerry (Mike) in opening Coco's Mini Mart in Union Gap. His remaining working years were spent at Erwin Research, prior to retirement. Following his retirement, Chuck enjoyed spending his days golfing, taking walks with Bonnie, gardening, and spending time with family.
Chuck is preceded by his parents, Tom and Dorothy Smith, brothers, Tommy and Jerry Smith, wife, Bonnie Smith, stepdaughter, Cherie Ostriem, and stepson, Michael Haws. He is survived by his sister, Ann Reebs, brother, David Smith, daughter, Maria Pacheco, step-daughter, Vicki Bronson, grandchildren, Shandi (Kevin) Allen, Cale DiFrancesco, and Ryan Pacheco, great-grandchildren, Stephani (Chris) Rosscup and Samantha Allen, and great-great-grandchildren, Beau Rosscup, Logan Birdsall, and Raylan Rosscup. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Chuck, or Papa, as he was known by, was a great man that never minded being outnumbered by "his girls" throughout the years. He was an extremely sweet but feisty man and was always cracking a good joke. He was full of wisdom, humor, generosity, and love. He is loved and will be deeply missed by everyone he's leaving behind.
A special thank you from the bottom of our hearts to Connie Thompson for the years spent looking out for Papa and caring for him. We appreciate your kindness toward our family more than words can express.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for June 14, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in