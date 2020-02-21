Charles Schlenker was found unresponsive by EMTs on Feb. 5th, 2020. Born on Aug. 13th, 1990, he was only 29 when he passed.
Charlie was an avid football fan, and played with several teams through high school, college, and semi-pro.
He was always the life of the party, and had one of the best senses of humor. He was loved. He will be missed.
Charlie was survived by his daughter Brooklynn, his sister Shauna, and his brother John and family. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Julie.
Potluck Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday Feb. 23rd from 1-4, at Suntides Golf course in Yakima.
