Charles Randall “Randy” Bohanan, age 71, of Irrigon, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home on January 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Randy was born June 18, 1950, in Salinas, CA to Charles and Margrett (Dunson) Bohanan. He grew up in California’s Central Coast region where he enjoyed life’s adventures and innocent mischief. Randy loved the water and enjoyed spending time surfing.
After graduating Atascadero High School in 1969, Randy joined the US Marine Corps, where he was stationed in Yuma, Arizona and service time overseas in Japan. Randy was honorably discharged in 1972. Upon discharge, from the Marine Corps, Randy settled in Yakima, WA where he married Marilyn Coker in 1973. Here they raised their daughter Cindy, who was the center of their lives. Randy worked for the US Postal Service in Yakima, where he retired in 2005, after 30 years of service.
Upon retirement, Randy moved to Irrigon, Oregon where he lived for the past sixteen years. While in Irrigon, Randy became actively involved in the CMA (Christian Motorcyclists Association). It was during this time, that he gave his life fully to serving the Lord, going public with his faith when he was baptized in the Columbia River. Randy served as the CMA Chapter President for several years, up until the last months of his life.
Randy was known as a free spirit and a wanderer who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson wherever it might take him. One on his daughter’s most cherished memories was the 2-week motorcycle trip with her father down the coast highway after her high school graduation. He had a laugh that could fill a room, a servant’s heart and didn’t know a stranger. He enjoyed woodworking and was a sports enthusiast. He loved to watch his daughter play sports while she was growing up and coached recreational softball in Yakima for many years. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, whom he was so proud of.
Dad, as you enter into the gates of heaven, may you be met by all those loved ones that came before you for a joyous reunion. May you tour the streets of gold on a beautiful Harley and hear the Lord say “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Randy was preceded in death by his love, Marilyn Bohanan; father, Charles Ray Bohanan; brother, Ron Bohanan and an infant daughter, Jennifer Bohanan.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy and her husband Shawn Belton; granddaughters, Shannon and Sierra Belton; mother, Margrett Bohanan; sisters, Kim and her husband Mike Rohrbach and Judith and her husband Ed Logan; and numerous extended family members, close friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his niece Kimberly who so beautifully cared for Randy with such love and compassion during his last year.
A celebration of life, with military honors, will be held this Spring. Details will be provided at a later date. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
